How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Belkin Switch-to-Mac Cable: How Hodgman Becomes Long

Switching to a new computer can be difficult, and the process is only exacerbated cross-platform when you need to migrate your data from XP or Vista to OS X. Belkin has responded to the hassle with their Switch-to-Mac Cable, a USB to USB dongle that comes with software tools to automate the transition.

After plugging in their $US50 cable, the bundled Migration Assistant automatically transfers music, movies, photos, "files," and Internet preferences from your PC to your Mac. The software then informs you of everything it's moved, in case it didn't discover your super secret collection of John Mayer semi-nudes or poetry exploring how it feels to love a handsome, passionate rock star who doesn't even know you exist.

While the Switch-to-Mac looks promising, also keep in mind that Apple stores will perform this service free of charge with new purchases. You just have to ask nicely. [Belkin]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles