Belkin Switch-to-Mac Cable: How Hodgman Becomes Long

Switching to a new computer can be difficult, and the process is only exacerbated cross-platform when you need to migrate your data from XP or Vista to OS X. Belkin has responded to the hassle with their Switch-to-Mac Cable, a USB to USB dongle that comes with software tools to automate the transition.

After plugging in their $US50 cable, the bundled Migration Assistant automatically transfers music, movies, photos, "files," and Internet preferences from your PC to your Mac. The software then informs you of everything it's moved, in case it didn't discover your super secret collection of John Mayer semi-nudes or poetry exploring how it feels to love a handsome, passionate rock star who doesn't even know you exist.

While the Switch-to-Mac looks promising, also keep in mind that Apple stores will perform this service free of charge with new purchases. You just have to ask nicely. [Belkin]