Belkin FlyThru Laptop Bags Saves Notebooks From TSA Butterfingers

The concept of "checkpoint friendly" laptop bags have been around for a couple months—with Solo and Mobile Edge leading the charge—but Belkin's now getting in the action with their own FluThru Laptop Case. Their version will run you $US59, complete with "minimal metal zippers", 15.4-inch laptop capacity and notebook isolation for easier screening. Not having to take out your machine so screeners can drop them onto the concrete is definitely worth $US59, unless you want an excuse to buy a new laptop. [Belkin]