Beijing Olympics Fireworks Line Will Light Up China This Spring Festival

If there's one thing you can't overstate, it's how much the Chinese people loooooved the Olympics. So it was kind of expected that Chinese fireworks makers would capitalise on the magic of the Opening Ceremonies by selling similar DIY pyrotechnics. This Chinese New Year, watch for the Bird's Nest series of fireworks going off all over the country, including smiley faces and footprints, blossoming peony flowers and "silver and red waterfalls." Gizmodo-readers in Beijing can grab their share of explodey things at over 200 locations across the city come Nov. 15th. [The Beijinger]