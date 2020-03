Don't be fooled. Pedalling around on a bike that chills your beers probably won't result in much weight loss. In fact, you may actually pack on a few as you enjoy the beechwood aged fruits of your labour. The bike has a heat pump attached to the pedals so the more you pedal the cooler the beer set inside the copper coil will get. It is just the incentive the lazy couch potato needs to get up and start moving. Next up, tackling the fresh air of the great outdoors. [PEGE via Treehugger via DVICE]