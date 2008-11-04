Beautiful LED Kinetic Sculpture Is Powered by Solar

These simple Mobile Lights by Kyouei Design hang from the ceiling from fishing line to create a glowing kinetic sculpture with the size and shape of your choosing. Each piece is equipped with an LED, solar panel and AA battery backup, absorbing light during the day and emitting it at night. But what's more impressive is that the Mobile Lights can actually be purchased.

Pick up three for about $US200....pricing that easily puts that first demo installation into the heavy thousands. That's by no means cheap, but you thought they were just an art piece or concept, didn't you? [Kyouei Design via technabob]