It's Adama! No, it's Roslin! Adama! Roslin! And she's pissed off! Oh January 16, you are not coming fast enough. That's when you will see the end of the epic journey of the humans and the cylons, the final episodes of the last season of Battlestar Galactica, which will answer the most important question of them all: Who's the Final Cylon? Would Apollo and Starbuck actually do it on camera? Discuss. [Sci Fi Wire]