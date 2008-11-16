How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Barack Obama Cloned By Israeli Candidate Website

On the left, you see President Elect Barack Obama's website. On the right, that's not just Obama's site localised in Hebrew...well, maybe it sort of is. It's the campaign site of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu (who is running for Prime Minister of Israel). Everything has been copied, from the colours to the donation areas to the integration of social networking platforms. And no one is denying that fact, either.

From one of Netanyahu's top advisors:

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. We're all in the same business, so we took a close look at a guy who has been the most successful and tried to learn from him.

I never doubted that Obama's successful technological campaign would be imitated by others in the future, but never did I expect it so soon...let alone in a semi-literal mirror image. [NYTimes via The Raw Feed]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles