Barack Obama Cloned By Israeli Candidate Website

On the left, you see President Elect Barack Obama's website. On the right, that's not just Obama's site localised in Hebrew...well, maybe it sort of is. It's the campaign site of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu (who is running for Prime Minister of Israel). Everything has been copied, from the colours to the donation areas to the integration of social networking platforms. And no one is denying that fact, either.

From one of Netanyahu's top advisors:

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. We're all in the same business, so we took a close look at a guy who has been the most successful and tried to learn from him.

I never doubted that Obama's successful technological campaign would be imitated by others in the future, but never did I expect it so soon...let alone in a semi-literal mirror image. [NYTimes via The Raw Feed]