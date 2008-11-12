Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 5 Is a Reasonable Media Controller (For Your Megayacht)

When Bang & Olufsen, maker of very expensive things that use electricity, let slip a photo of their upcoming BeoSound 5 home media controller, I saw a lot of potential. The interface looked nice, the hardware classy, and the screen crisp — in other words, if this thing connected with network music shares and played nice with a variety of home A/V equipment, it could be a winner. Well, we've got our hands on the official announcement, and it looks like we might have been a little optimistic.

The control unit is as stunning as the early, blurry pics had implied. With a sharp 1024x768 screen, a brushed aluminium control knob and an attractive, minimalist interface it would be a treat to use as a home media controller. Unfortunately, if predictably, it is only compatible with one product, which is, you guessed it, a Bang & Olufsen server. Called the 500GB BeoMaster 5, the box is a largely unchanged followup to the company's $US2700 BeoMedia media centre PC.



In other words, the BeoSound controller is just that — a gutless remote. Without the BeoMaster, which it connects to via DVI, it's just a screen with a pretty dial. B&O haven't given any clues as to the price of the unit yet, but the BeoSound and BeoMaster will be, shall we say, luxury items. They're set for sale in May, you can find more detailed info at the B&O forums, or glance the presser below. [Bang & Olufsen via Acquire]

The BeoSound 5 are two components which make up the new audio master media player which was launched on 11th November 2008 The Beomaster 5 is intended as the a replacement for the Beomedia 1 and subsequent to the launch the Beomedia 1 will be discontinued.