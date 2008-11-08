How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ballmer on WebKit: 'We May Look at That'

I kinda feel like Steve Ballmer's biographer lately, but whenever the guy opens his mouth (which is a lot) something interesting always spills out. When talking about why it's worth still spending tons of money on Internet Explorer when open source browsers are more nimble in responding to changing web standards, Ballmer said that while "there will still be a lot of proprietary innovation in the browser itself... open source is interesting." He continued "Apple has embraced Webkit and we may look at that, but we will continue to build extensions for IE 8."

Ballmer not trashing open source? Or anything at all? In the span of several sentence? Whoooa. It sounds like something between a throwaway line and a more significant proclamation. In other words, don't expect Internet Explorer 9 to use WebKit, but it sounds like Ballmer's looking at open source at least a little bit differently than he used to. And hell, maybe one day we will see WebKit in Internet Explorer. [Cnet]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles