Ballmer On a Microsoft App Store: Sure, Why Not?

Tucked away in Steve Ballmer's Webkit lip service from Friday was this gem about the potential for an Apple-esque Microsoft App Store. "I actually will agree that there's some good work, particularly at Facebook and also with the iPhone, where both of those companies have made it easier for developers to distribute their applications," he said. The chair chucker went on to say there's "not much money being made" with those platforms, but he agreed with the concept, and confirmed there's something coming from Redmond on this front soon. So, Microsoft emulate Apple? I'll believe it when I see it... [Computerworld]