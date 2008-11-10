Ballmer On a Microsoft App Store: Sure, Why Not?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Tucked away in Steve Ballmer's Webkit lip service from Friday was this gem about the potential for an Apple-esque Microsoft App Store. "I actually will agree that there's some good work, particularly at Facebook and also with the iPhone, where both of those companies have made it easier for developers to distribute their applications," he said. The chair chucker went on to say there's "not much money being made" with those platforms, but he agreed with the concept, and confirmed there's something coming from Redmond on this front soon. So, Microsoft emulate Apple? I'll believe it when I see it... [Computerworld]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

