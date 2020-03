Despite my best intentions, my photography is often 1 or 2 degrees off centre, as if the horizon is slowly sliding my subjects off its back. But with the Brando 3-Axis Bubble Level Cube that fits in any hot shoe mount, photographers can conveniently double check every possible angle of their camera before snapping a shot. Priced at just $US11, it's far cheaper than getting one of my legs shortened by half an inch. And I'm guessing it'll save me a lot of time arguing with my HMO, too. [Brando]