Bajca Emoticon Keyboard Doesn't Come With a Hammer, Sadly

I see this dumbtastic egg-case-style Bajca emoticon keyboard and the only thing I wish is that somebody actually brings it to market, sends it to me to test, and then I get a hammer to smash all those stupid emoticons like it was a Whac-a-Mole game. Maybe it's just me and you will love its design—which admittedly is pretty but not very useful. That's until they tell you you can turn the emoticons into jewellery beads.

Then you realise this thing makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Next: the one-key LOL keyboard. [Crunchgear]