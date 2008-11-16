Bacon iPhone Case Is Most Savoury Gadget Protector Yet

If you're a discerning eater, you know the age-old mantra: everything's better with bacon. Out in Germany, they've really taken it to heart, and have made fabric gadget cases that look like they're constructed out of every gentile's favourite pork product. The Bacon Case seems to come in different sizes, at least one of which can fit the iPhone, and is selling for 25 Euro. The description's all in German, and I don't know what or who a "Frühstücksspeck" is, but the case is "Absolute Trendtasche!!!" and who am I to argue with that? More pictures after the jump.





