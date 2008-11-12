How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Backyard Nuclear Reactors Now In Production, Cost $US25 Million Each

I have to admit, I'm finally starting to believe that Hyperion Power's plans to install nuclear reactors in the backyards of America's neighbourhoods is actually going to happen. In fact, after learning that they have already begun construction on the first 4,000 units I have no doubt that they will make their 2013 deadline as well. If you were wondering how much these "affordable" reactors would cost, Hyperion has put a $US25 million price tag on each unit—which breaks down to about $US2500 per household on a 10,000 home grid and it can run for five years without maintenance.

That's actually pretty cheap when you consider how much most households spend on electricity in a single year. In fact, Hyperion's reactors can reliably power up to 20,000 homes each—reducing the price of energy to about 10 cents per watt. Again, the idea has a lot of upside, but let's not forget that they still have not developed a way to eliminate the waste it will generate (even a softball-sized amount over 5 years will add upl), and burying a radioactive device in our backyards may be a hard-sell for some communities. [Hyperion via Money via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles