BabyQ Barbecue Lets You Grill On The Go

For those whose living spaces that are too small for a barbecue pit, or for those who never know when they'll need a barbecue on hand, the BabyQ is a small, portable grill-to-go. This 22x17x6cm device—which is small enough to fit into your girlfriend's purse—weighs in at a little under a kilo, can feed about two to three people, and even comes with its own mini charcoal bag to hold your coal. The stainless steel BabyQ is also dishwasher friendly so you don't have to worry about greasy hands and dirty fingernails when you're done with this baby griller. [PDB via Yanko]