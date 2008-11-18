Aurora LED Pool Table Is the Ultimate Tasteless Bachelor Pad Furniture

I know. LED-illuminated pool table. You don't really need much more information to justify the $US700 that you are going to spend on it. Each pocket illuminates with blue LEDs. That's it. Done. Here's my credit card. But in case you need more, the six-feet pool table converts into a card playing table and a "dining table".

According to the manufacturers, the Aurora Pool Table has been "specially designed to replicate the play found on a commercial pub style British pool table", which I'm sure means that a) is compliant with the pool rules in that country and b) comes with a five gallon bottle filled with a mix of urine, old beer, and fried pork grease mixture, so you can spray your carpet and furniture until it really feels like a real British pub. Without the drunk lads.

• Replicates playfield dimensions of 6ft slate bed British pool table

• Pocket sizes the same as found on British pool table

• Commercial standard cushions

• Hard wearing commercial standard Blue cloth

• Blue LED flood lights in the pockets

• Specially designed Pool Cue "Holster" for storing cues

• Reversible dining top - can be used as a dining top or a card table top

• Ball return system

• Adjustable feet levelers to ensure a level play surface

• Accessories include 2 x 48" cues, a set of Red & Yellow balls, Chalk, Triangle, Brush

Unfortunately, it's only available in (Great!) Britain. [Liberty Games]