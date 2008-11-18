How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Aurora LED Pool Table Is the Ultimate Tasteless Bachelor Pad Furniture

I know. LED-illuminated pool table. You don't really need much more information to justify the $US700 that you are going to spend on it. Each pocket illuminates with blue LEDs. That's it. Done. Here's my credit card. But in case you need more, the six-feet pool table converts into a card playing table and a "dining table".

According to the manufacturers, the Aurora Pool Table has been "specially designed to replicate the play found on a commercial pub style British pool table", which I'm sure means that a) is compliant with the pool rules in that country and b) comes with a five gallon bottle filled with a mix of urine, old beer, and fried pork grease mixture, so you can spray your carpet and furniture until it really feels like a real British pub. Without the drunk lads.

• Replicates playfield dimensions of 6ft slate bed British pool table
• Pocket sizes the same as found on British pool table
• Commercial standard cushions
• Hard wearing commercial standard Blue cloth
• Blue LED flood lights in the pockets
• Specially designed Pool Cue "Holster" for storing cues
• Reversible dining top - can be used as a dining top or a card table top
• Ball return system
• Adjustable feet levelers to ensure a level play surface
• Accessories include 2 x 48" cues, a set of Red & Yellow balls, Chalk, Triangle, Brush

Unfortunately, it's only available in (Great!) Britain. [Liberty Games]

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles