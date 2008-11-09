How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AT&T Quickfire for Sale Early, but Only In the Real America

An observant small-towner spotted AT&T's Sidekick rival, the Quickfire, in a nameless rural burg somewhere in (we presume) the heartland. It's all hooked up, activated and everythin'. The Quickfire's official release is this Monday, Nov. 10th, but out there with the good people, deadlines don't matter so much. You can see up top there that this phone can navigate you to Main Street, not that Wall Street all them city folks have messed up so bad. The fine people over at FreeHTC ain't releasin' any location specifics, but you can find the phone's specs after the jump.

- 2.8" touchscreen display
- full QWERTY keyboard
- quad-band GSM and tri-band UMTS, as well as Bluetooth
- MicroSD slot
- $US99 with 2-year contract
- lime green, orange, or silver accents (!) [FreeHTC]

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles