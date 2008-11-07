AT&T Boosts Up U-Verse Top Speed to 18Mbps

While AT&T U-Verse lags far, far behind Verizon FIOS in the insane bandwidth race, the boost to 18Mbps downstream for the top tier U-Verse package that starts Nov. 9 nearly doubles the relatively pokey 10Mbps they offered. To put it in perspective though, Verizon has an upstream package that still goes faster than that. And they don't have those pesky caps looming, either.

AT&T CUSTOMERS CONNECT FASTER WITH NEW 18 MBPS U-VERSE HIGH SPEED INTERNET SERVICE

AT&T Offers More Speed, More Choices With Its Fastest Broadband Service Ever

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2008 — For millions of consumers with a need for more speed, the broadband choices just got better. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) today announced it will launch AT&T U-verseSM High Speed Internet Max 18 on Nov. 9, offering speeds of up to 18 Mbps downstream. Exclusively available for AT&T U-verse TV customers, Max 18 is the fastest high speed Internet package available from the nation's leading provider of broadband services.

In addition to more speed, U-verse Internet customers have the freedom to enjoy their broadband connection in more places — all at no extra cost. All U-verse Internet customers receive access to the nation's largest Wi-Fi network with free connectivity at more than 17,000 AT&T Wi-FiSM hot spots. Wireless home networking is also included.

"With our new Max 18 service, customers get another way to stay connected faster," said Ralph de la Vega, chief executive officer of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets. "AT&T U-verse High Speed Internet offers fast speeds, at home and on the go with free Wi-Fi, and as part of an integrated quad-play bundle. Max 18 is another way we're using our U-verse network to provide customers with more choices and innovative services."

AT&T U-verse High Speed Internet Max 18 will be available to eligible residential customers for $65 a month as part of a bundle with AT&T U-verse TV. Professional installation is included for new U-verse TV customers, and eligible existing U-verse Internet customers can upgrade their package at any time without additional installation costs or appointments.

The introduction of Max 18 arrives at the perfect time for consumers who are going online for their holiday shopping, purchasing home services to accompany new electronics gifts and planning holiday travel.

AT&T's Internet Protocol (IP)-based network provides customers who bundle U-verse services with advanced, integrated capabilities. For example, U-verse TV and Internet customers have the ability to program their digital video recorder (DVR) while away from home using a PC or wireless device; personalise AT&T U-bar to display customised weather, sports and stock information on their U-verse TV screen; and browse their online photos on a personal U-verse TV channel. AT&T U-verse TV ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction in the North Central, South, and West Regions," according to the J.D. Power and Associates 2008 Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction StudySM.

AT&T is the nation's largest provider of broadband service, with 14.8 million broadband lines in service as of the third quarter of 2008. AT&T U-verse services are available to millions of homes across 15 states.

For additional information on AT&T U-verse — or to find out if it's available in your area — visit http://uverse.att.com or call 800-ATT-2020.