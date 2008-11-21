Atomic Floyd AirJax Headphones Made of Titanium2 Look The Biz

Atomic Floyd is new to the personal audio headphones game, and their first bit of kit is actually pretty decent looking. The AirJax headphones are in-ear, but have earloops made of something they're calling Titanium2 (even better than version1?). They're also made of "acoustic steel" which is apparently specially heat-treated for maximum audio quality, and you can rotate the in-ear part relative to the metal frame for a custom fit. The AirJax gets a UK launch first in December for $US180, putting them at the luxury end of things. [LuxuryLaunches]