At Gizmodo Gallery: The Original Sony Walkman

If you needed something to listen to while you're playing with the Lego Death Star at Gizmodo Gallery, how about the original Sony Walkman? That's right, old tapey himself is going to be there, FFing and RWing it up for your enjoyment. Curious what kinda battery this thing takes? What input/outputs it has? Come down and take a look.
[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor dynamism.com]
Gizmodo Gallery
Reed Annex
151 Orchard Street
New York, NY 10002
Dates:
December 4th-7th
Times:
12/4 Thursday
12-8
12/5 Friday
12-8
12/6 Saturday
11-8
12/7 Sunday
11-4