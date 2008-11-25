At Gizmodo Gallery: The Original Sony Walkman

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you needed something to listen to while you're playing with the Lego Death Star at Gizmodo Gallery, how about the original Sony Walkman? That's right, old tapey himself is going to be there, FFing and RWing it up for your enjoyment. Curious what kinda battery this thing takes? What input/outputs it has? Come down and take a look.

[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor dynamism.com]

Gizmodo Gallery
Reed Annex
151 Orchard Street
New York, NY 10002

Dates:
December 4th-7th

Times:
12/4 Thursday
12-8

12/5 Friday
12-8

12/6 Saturday
11-8

12/7 Sunday
11-4

[Gizmodo Gallery]

