At Gizmodo Gallery: The Lego Death Star

Being a Giz front page in real life, the Gizmodo Gallery had to have Lego (and Star Wars). We are not going to have as many Lego sets as their secret vault, but we are going to feature the biggest and most entertaining one there is: the 3,800-piece Lego Death Star diorama. Of course, you can come and play with it all you want, but whoever tries to steal any of its 21 minifigs is dead. But don't worry. If you have the urge to run away with Lego bricks you won't need to steal anything: We are going to give them away.

AU: Obviously the Gizmodo Gallery is a US-based event, but I can't help but share - somw of you might veen be prepared to make the trip to NYC for it. I know I wish I could... It's looking bigger and better every day!

Yes, apart from seeing and touching the big Death Star and a huge backlit Gizmodo sign made with translucent clear and blue bricks, Lego has given us a bunch of sets to give to some of the visitors coming to the Gizmodo Gallery. As if you needed any more excuses beyond the Japanese crazy USB gadgets, the Red One camera or ancient Apple prototypes.

Gizmodo Gallery

Reed Annex

151 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Dates:

December 4th-7th

Times:

12/4 Thursday

12-8

12/5 Friday

12-8

12/6 Saturday

11-8

12/7 Sunday

11-4

