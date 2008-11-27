At Gizmodo Gallery: Draganflyer X6 Unmanned Autonomous Vehicle

Do you know what we are going to do while we are not playing with the Lego Death Star, waiting for the laser-etching machine to tattoo one your gadgets for free and listening to our original Sony Walkman? I mean, apart from unsuccessfully calling for pizza in the Apple phone prototype while watching the Panasonic 103-inch screen. Dodging the amazing Draganflyer X6, one of the coolest unmanned autonomous vehicle in existence.

[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor gizmine.com]

Gizmodo Gallery

Reed Annex

151 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Dates:

December 4th-7th

Times:

12/4 Thursday

12-8

12/5 Friday

12-8

12/6 Saturday

11-8

12/7 Sunday

11-4

[Gizmodo Gallery]