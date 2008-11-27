At Gizmodo Gallery: Draganflyer X6 Unmanned Autonomous Vehicle

Do you know what we are going to do while we are not playing with the Lego Death Star, waiting for the laser-etching machine to tattoo one your gadgets for free and listening to our original Sony Walkman? I mean, apart from unsuccessfully calling for pizza in the Apple phone prototype while watching the Panasonic 103-inch screen. Dodging the amazing Draganflyer X6, one of the coolest unmanned autonomous vehicle in existence.
[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor gizmine.com]
Gizmodo Gallery
Reed Annex
151 Orchard Street
New York, NY 10002
Dates:
December 4th-7th
Times:
12/4 Thursday
12-8
12/5 Friday
12-8
12/6 Saturday
11-8
12/7 Sunday
11-4