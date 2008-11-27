At Gizmodo Gallery: Draganflyer X6 Unmanned Autonomous Vehicle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Do you know what we are going to do while we are not playing with the Lego Death Star, waiting for the laser-etching machine to tattoo one your gadgets for free and listening to our original Sony Walkman? I mean, apart from unsuccessfully calling for pizza in the Apple phone prototype while watching the Panasonic 103-inch screen. Dodging the amazing Draganflyer X6, one of the coolest unmanned autonomous vehicle in existence.

[Thanks to REED ANNEX and thanks to our benefactor gizmine.com]

Gizmodo Gallery
Reed Annex
151 Orchard Street
New York, NY 10002

Dates:
December 4th-7th

Times:
12/4 Thursday
12-8

12/5 Friday
12-8

12/6 Saturday
11-8

12/7 Sunday
11-4

[Gizmodo Gallery]

