At Gizmodo Gallery: Ancient Apple Phone Prototypes From Frog Design

Hello there. We're starting to release the details of some of the things we'll be showing off at Gizmodo gallery, and I think for our first, we'll show off one of the most interesting and mysterious: This Frog Design made Apple prototype which I cannot find many official details of.

There are photos of the concept floating around the net with a check writing program on the monochrome stylus touchscreen (1980s PayPal!) but neither Frog nor Apple can or will tell me anything about this curious machine other than it was worked on by Hartmut Esslinger, founder of Frog, and The Steve, as part of the Snow White design language applied to the IIc and original Mac. It was unveiled by Esslinger's son last year, who described the thought process going on between Jobs and his father as not only thinking about the drinking glass, but the very nature of thirst itself. It will be at Gizmodo Gallery this December 4th-7th, in NYC, along with another Apple Prototype which I will save for the exhibit itself. I hope you can come. Till then, if you know anything about this device and can give me some back story, I'd love to hear it. [Gizmodo Gallery]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

