Asus Vento PC Cases Stack Thin and Fold Out

Asus has a pretty good idea with their new Vento line of PC cases. The F11 (black) and F12 (silver) simply fold out for assembly without any tools. While some may say that a preassembled chassis is still more convenient, the Vento design cuts down on shipping costs by 30%. That's great for the environment, but it's even better for squeezing boxed PC components into your backseat. Plus, we love the insta-PC aspect of design, even if it's hollow when assembled. Read on for bay specs.

Chassis ATX/Micro-ATX SGCC 0.6MM

Chassis Size 190 x 426 x 469mm (expanded)

434 x 87 x 434mm (folded)

Drive Bay 4 x internal 5.25" Optical Drive Bays

1 x internal 3.5" Floppy Drive Bays

4 x internal 3.5" Hard Disk Drive Bays

Front I/O Ports USB x 2

Audio x 2

1394 x 1 (optional)

Expansion Slots PCI x 7

Ventilation Front 120/92/80mm fan x 1

Rear 120/92/80mm fan x 1

Side 80mm fan x 1 (optional)

[Asus via Hot Hardware]