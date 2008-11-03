Asus Vento PC Cases Stack Thin and Fold Out

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Asus has a pretty good idea with their new Vento line of PC cases. The F11 (black) and F12 (silver) simply fold out for assembly without any tools. While some may say that a preassembled chassis is still more convenient, the Vento design cuts down on shipping costs by 30%. That's great for the environment, but it's even better for squeezing boxed PC components into your backseat. Plus, we love the insta-PC aspect of design, even if it's hollow when assembled. Read on for bay specs.

Chassis ATX/Micro-ATX SGCC 0.6MM
Chassis Size 190 x 426 x 469mm (expanded)
434 x 87 x 434mm (folded)
Drive Bay 4 x internal 5.25" Optical Drive Bays
1 x internal 3.5" Floppy Drive Bays
4 x internal 3.5" Hard Disk Drive Bays
Front I/O Ports USB x 2
Audio x 2
1394 x 1 (optional)
Expansion Slots PCI x 7
Ventilation Front 120/92/80mm fan x 1
Rear 120/92/80mm fan x 1
Side 80mm fan x 1 (optional)

