Asus Announces 800MHz 'World's Fastest' Smartphone

Asus is laying claim to the title for the fastest smartphone in the world, and there's little reason to doubt them. The news, though, is hollow: P565 with its 800MHz Marvell processor is objectively impressive, but underneath the oppressive, unflattering veil of Windows Mobile 6.1 it's not likely to blow anyone away. Carrying a dense 480x640 touchscreen to complement a solid range of specs — HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS and 24fps video recording to name a few — the P565 is nonetheless fighting a software war with hardware improvements. On the other hand, if you're one of those odd folks for whom any superlative is an automatic selling point, then this may be your ultimate handset. [Reg Hardware]

