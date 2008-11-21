Asus All-In-One Eee Top Touches Down In Taiwan

Asus' long awaited all-in-one touchscreen PC, the Eee Top, is now out in the wild... at least in Taiwan. The 15.6-inch display "nettop" runs Windows XP and holds an Intel Atom N270 processor with 1GB of memory and a 160GB hard disk drive within its chassis. It also comes with a 1.3MP webcam, two integrated 4W speakers and a nifty little dimmable LED keyboard light.

The Eee Top will definitely not please gamers, Photoshop pros or their ilk, but the simplified custom interface (made for touching!) and clean design make it a decent option for more casual, social PC users. As for pricing, the desktop is going for about $US565 in Taiwan, but I'm willing to bet it'll be closer to the $US400 to $US500 price point when it comes to the U.S. [Engadget Chinese]