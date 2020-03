Art Lebedev has been teasing us with details about their upcoming Optimus Aux keypad (previously known as the Pultius) for some time now, but two pieces of evidence have us thinking that a production version will be on its way shortly. Exhibit #1: A final pre-production photo of the keypad in its aluminium case (Verbarius is in the background). Exhibit #2: The Aux has been priced at around $US650. [livejournal]