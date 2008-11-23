Art Lebedev Tackles the Traffic Light: Square is the New Circle

Ol' Art Lebedev is a favourite around here. The guy is a brilliant designer, even if his ideas usually seem to get sidetracked or delayed somehow. His studio just introduced its Luxofor prototype, a traffic light replacement that uses very bright diodes for increased visibility. The new square design makes more efficient use of the available space, and can display more detailed signals. Just a concept for now, but the Luxofor is pretty, practical, and logical, so it has just as much of a chance as any of Art's designs to become real. [Electronista]