Area-51 750i, Alienware Approaches Affordability

Just a few years ago, most of us would have laughed at the prospect of a $US1,000 Alienware system. But such is the reality now that the company is owned by Dell. Their newly announced Area-51 750i starts at a palatable $US1,049 and features a 3GHz Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB of RAM, GeForce 9800 GT video card, 250GB hard drive and beefy 750W power supply. That's not an unbelievable gaming rig, but you still get the premium case with screwless bays and in-your-face style to spare. Units ship later this month. [Alienware via Electronista]