Apple TV updates generally always wipe away all third-party software you may have installed, but usually, most things can just be re-installed. Not so with yesterday's 2.3 version update however, which has closed the door used to install software like Boxee via a USB patchstick. So if you love your Boxee like we do, hold off on installing version 2.3 (and don't forget to turn off auto-update). A thread on Boxee's forums is tracking the issue, where a fix will hopefully be announced. [Boxee]
Apple TV 2.3 Update Breaks Boxee, Other Hacks
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.