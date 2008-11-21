Apple TV 2.3 Update Breaks Boxee, Other Hacks

Apple TV updates generally always wipe away all third-party software you may have installed, but usually, most things can just be re-installed. Not so with yesterday's 2.3 version update however, which has closed the door used to install software like Boxee via a USB patchstick. So if you love your Boxee like we do, hold off on installing version 2.3 (and don't forget to turn off auto-update). A thread on Boxee's forums is tracking the issue, where a fix will hopefully be announced. [Boxee]