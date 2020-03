Hot off of software update is a firmware fix for those glitchy trackpads in the new MacBooks that would completely stop responding after a certain number of clicks. We never had problems with our trackpad, so it's hard to tell if it makes everything better, but the dead plant left outside my window did magically come back to life. Okay, not really, it's still pretty dead. But my trackpad does still work okay. Let us know if it helps you out (or doesn't). [Mac Rumors]