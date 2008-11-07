Apple Patents Head-Tracking Auditorium-Effect Wearable Display

Apple's patents are nothing if not copious, and occasionally confusing: this new one is in the latter category. It's for a goggle-like display system with an in-built head tracking system that changes the display from a somewhat boring "normal" static one into a dynamic view that recreates the feeling of being in an auditorium, baseball park or movie theatre. It could even track the viewer's eye movements to calculate their intended gaze and overlay fake audiences in front of the "screen" with accompanying audio effects. You know, crumpling sweet packets and the like. Lovely. [Electronista]