Apple announced its new superfancy in-ear headphones over two months ago, and its similarly superschmancy LED-backlit 24-inch Cinema Display about a month ago. Neither have shipped! But it looks like they might, finally. MacRumors says Apple has end-of-life'd the old 23-inch Cinema Display and in-ear headphones, meaning the new hotness should be sliding in to take their place soon—a month late in the headphones' case, but who's counting? (Okay, we are). [MacRumors]