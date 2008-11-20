Apple DisplayPort to Dual Link DVI Adaptor Delayed to Dec. 23

While we liked the shiny unibody MacBooks, their new miniDisplay Port requires the use of a dual link DVI adaptor to drive the 30" CinemaDisplay. Not only is the adaptor $US100; it's a custom cord that can't exactly be spotted between the batteries and singing cards at the drug store. Now Apple has informed preorderers to expect their shipments no sooner than December 23rd—which just goes to show that in a fight between Steve Jobs and Santa Claus, Steve Jobs would win...or something like that. [9to5mac]