Apple Building Their Own Search Engine?

According to TechCrunch's "multiple (if thin) reports," Apple may be working on a search engine in the interest of weaning themselves from Google's teet. Given that Apple defaults to Google search on Mac and iPhone versions of Safari, and given that Google is sort of competition now with Android, the rumours make sense...but given that Apple does not appear to be recruiting search programmers from other companies, and given that you need experienced programmers to build your engine, the rumours don't make sense. So I guess that all we can conclude is that there's nothing conclusive yet. [TechCrunch]