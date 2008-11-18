Apple Apples Are Not from Apple

Risking a spacetime paradox that could destroy the entire Universe, a Japanese guy has devised a way to naturally grow Fuji apples with the Apple logo on them. His technique is very simple: Apply an Apple sticker (or iPod or Appleish Heart) a month before harvesting.

I knew girls who apply stickers while tanning to get temporal sun tattoos, but I never heard of this technique to do the same thing with fruits. As much as I like Apple and apples, though, I prefer them on suntanning girls. [Nobon via Cult of Mac]