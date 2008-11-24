Applause Machine is the Egotistical Blogger's Best Friend

The army of grovelling subordinates I've surrounded myself with each Sunday can retire, as I've found a machine to replace them: The Applause Machine by artist Martin Smith. The ingenious device produces instant applause at the touch of a button. Martin created the machine "for when your ideas are great but no one else agrees." Welcome to my world, Martin. I'll take ten.

The Applause Machine comes in five colours and could be the holiday gift for that special self-centered bastard in your life right now. [Dezeen]