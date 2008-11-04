OK, a Game Boy emulator might not be in the same league as an NES or SNES emulator, but seeing as it's the first real emulator for the Android platform, G1 owners will have to take what they can get at this point. Available in the Android Marketplace now, the AndroidBoy control scheme looks like that of the first iPhone NES emulator, with virtual controls at the bottom of the screen. The lack of an on-screen D-pad, however, has me assuming the trackball is used in that capacity instead. In any case, if you needed a reason to revisit Game Boy classics such as Kirby's Dreamland or Link's Awakening, I think this will do just fine. [IntoMobile]
AndroidBoy Gives the G1 Some Overdue Emulation Fun
