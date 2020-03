IntoMobile just posted this video of a guy doing two-finger drawing on a T-Mobile G1 Android phone, hacked last night by a sharp developer who goes by the handle RyeBrye. We haven't seen any multitouch apps to date, so it's nice to see the functionality present, though, as you will see in the vid, not even classic Pink Floyd can make this thing beautiful. [RyeBrye via IntoMobile]