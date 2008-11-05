Android G1 Jailbroken Already

It's been less than two weeks since T-Mobile's G1 hit shelves, and Android's already been jailbroken. Folks over at the xda-developers forum discovered an easy way to start telnet on the device, log in as root and get full system access and read and write. While the Googlephone is nowhere near as restricted as the iPhone, there were apparently still a few walls that needed to be broken down and now, anything goes. Check out modmygphone for the full list of jailbreak instructions. [modmygphone - Thanks Kyle!]