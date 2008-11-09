Android Bug Reboots Phone Every Time You Type Reboot

The latest big bug discovered in Android has to be one of the craziest that's shipped with a phone. Basically, Android invisibly interprets every word as a command and executes it with "superuser privileges." If you open up your keyboard and type [return] r-e-b-o-o-t[return] , your G1 will, yep, reboot.

(It'll do this with any other command too, so stay away from combinations of rm and rf.) The bug affects any phone with firmware version 1.0 TC4-RC29 or earlier. A lot of people should've had already gotten the RC30 update to pushed them (our phone has), but since they go out sorta haphazardly, you could be stuck with it for a little bit. The hilarity potential of rebooting your friend's phone over and over kinda makes this worth it though.[ZDNet]