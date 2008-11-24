And The Gizmo-Grow Competition Winner Is...

For the past three weeks, some of you Gizmodians have been fighting the good fight, doing your best to get the Gizmodo name out there to people who might not necessarily know about our gadget obsessions. And while the prize was a 42-inch LCD TV, not all of you did it for the prize alone - some of you took your love of Giz to the streets, and we honour you for it.

Unfortunately though, just like the Highlander, there can be only one (winner). And even though the decision was a tough one, our panel of judges decided unanimously on which of you deserves the TV. And that person is......XXX. No, not Vin Diesel. Just like dentists on TV, we can't reveal the winner's face name, just in case he loses his job. For the same reason we can't show you all the images and video XXX submitted in his entry. But he knows who he is, and that's the important thing...

XXX took a multi-pronged approach to helping Gizmodo Grow. He started with a simple idea that wasn't exactly unique - changing the homepage of all the computers at University to Gizmodo. Simple but effective:

But that's where the simplicity ended. Step two involved taking inspiration from Fight Club and splicing in the Giz logo to the trailer reel before films. While there's no way of knowing how many people noticed the logo, the whole subliminal messaging thing definitely gave XXX an advantage:

Step three... well, let's just say that quite a few thousand Sydney motorists travelling to work last week would have seen some Giz love. As far as sheer numbers exposed, this had to be the biggest...

Of course, XXX had some stiff competition, so honourable mentions must go out to Dave, Julie and Ryan (you know who you are). You guys did a great job, but were pipped at the post. Better luck next time...

