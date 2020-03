Spinning off their entire manufacturing arm wasn't the end of AMD's new "asset light" business plan — the manufacturer has cut 500 jobs from its remaining workforce around the world. The worst news is that these cuts were planned before everyone became poor last month, so it's hard to shake the feeling that things still aren't going too well for AMD. It'd be sad to see processors become a one horse race, but that's what it's starting to look like. [Reuters]