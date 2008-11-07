AMD Employee Stole $US1 Billion In Secrets From Intel

Former-Intel employee, current-AMD employee, and probable future-Federal prison resident Biswamohan Pani is the guy who stole a whole bunch of confidential information from Intel, according to the FBI. Now, Federal prosecutors have officially charged the 33-year-old engineer for stealing more than one billion dollars in trade secrets from Intel. One billion, with B of "Bloody Hell This Dude Is Nuts".

Biswamohan spent the last two weeks at Intel copying files labelled as "Confidential," "Top secret," and "You are dumb and you are going to get so screwed, Biswamohan." That included documents of all kind, including secret plans for chips and battle stations. Intel thought something was not going well, called the FBI, and the investigation that followed led to his arrest. As his defence, Pani says that he copied the files for his wife, who also works at Intel. For all the feds care, he may as well have said that he stole them as a birthday present for his mum or as souvenirs to decorate his house. [Digital Trend]