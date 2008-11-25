Amazon Kindle 2 Might Ruin Christmas By Not Showing Up

TechCrunch reports that the previously spied Kindle 2, or Kindle II, or Second-le, or whatever it's going to be, isn't really going to be anything before Q1 of 2009. Apparently, the device was on track for a pre-holiday release until Jeff Bezos himself demanded last-minute software changes. Although it's impossible to know if TechCrunch's source is solid—it could be anyone from a know-nothing bottom-rung employee to Bezos himself—the rumour would explain the lack of any announcements or marketing as we approach December. [TechCrunch]