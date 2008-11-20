Amazing Mechanical Elephant Is Not Afraid of USB Mice

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Steampunk may be tired, but this mechanical elephant doesn't need any labels to leave us speechless with its design and detail. It's just simply stunning, from tail to trunk. Built over the course of three and a half month by photographer/designer/cool-guy-at-large Andrew Chase, the 38kg elephant automaton is made out of "transmission parts, electrical conduits, plumbing pipes and 20-gauge cold rolled steel." The robot is part of a book he is writing, called the Robot Trionic Morphatractable Engineer. As you will see in the gallery, the designs he's creating for that are even more spectacular than the elephant.

The whole thing has a Dalí feeling mixed with a crisp, industrial punk feeling that is completely irresistible. At least for me, anyway. [Baekdal and Andrew Chase via Book of Joe]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

