Amazing Hydrogen Fuel Tank Being Made Of Buckyballs And Graphene

We've talked a lot about hydrogen and fuel cells here on Giz, mainly because it's the wonder fuel of the near future, but storing dangerous H2 is tricky: something a team at the University of Crete thinks it's solved. The US Department of Energy reckons a tank should store 6% H2 by mass, and current tech can only do about 2%. The Greek team's tank is amazing: it's constructed of two wondermaterials. Carbon Buckytubes connect layers of graphene to make a huge matrix—so far they've built a tank with Buckyballs instead of tubes, but they'll have that finished by Christmas. And theoretically it can store 6.1% H2. [NewScientist]