We've talked a lot about hydrogen and fuel cells here on Giz, mainly because it's the wonder fuel of the near future, but storing dangerous H2 is tricky: something a team at the University of Crete thinks it's solved. The US Department of Energy reckons a tank should store 6% H2 by mass, and current tech can only do about 2%. The Greek team's tank is amazing: it's constructed of two wondermaterials. Carbon Buckytubes connect layers of graphene to make a huge matrix—so far they've built a tank with Buckyballs instead of tubes, but they'll have that finished by Christmas. And theoretically it can store 6.1% H2. [NewScientist]
Amazing Hydrogen Fuel Tank Being Made Of Buckyballs And Graphene
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.