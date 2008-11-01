Amazing Costume is Either a Kid Dressed as a Mech or a Mech Dressed as a Kid

Happy Halloween! Bad news! Your costume sucks compared to this kid's, which is amazing. It's a homemade chicken walker mech costume, and it is so badass I can't quite put how badass it is into words. I think between this and the Lil' Mega Man costume we can conclude that Halloween is the best time for awesome dads to work on really fun, nerdy costumes with their kids. What can I say, I'm a sucker for familial bonding mixed with awesome walking mech children. And check out this adult-sized AT-ST walker costume:

Clearly, walkers are this year's Amy Winehouse costume. [2Wicky via Make; Make]