Aluminium MacPadd Mousepad Matches Your Aluminium Mac

The MacPadd mousepad is a little matchy-matchy, but we can certainly appreciate the intent. Engineered entirely from anodized aluminium, the $US25 MacPadd promises industrial durability, bacterial resistance, increased laser mouse precision and, of course, a complimentary style to your aluminium MacBook of choice. But for those who aren't excited over a mere metal mousepad, then consider this post the first official scoop of an ultra-thin MacBook with no screen, inputs or power source. Oooh! [MacPadd via TidBITS]