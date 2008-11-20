Aluminium MacBook X-Ray Makes Perfect Desktop Background

I've seen a lot of disassembled MacBooks already, but this is the first time I've seen one under x-rays. The image was taken by Jason De Villa because he wondered how it would it look like. I like his curiosity: Like other gadget x-rays we have featured in the past, there's something about radiographed technology that satisfies my most intimate geek peeping tom and Dr. House-wannabe desires at the same time. And no, I'm not talking about the cellphones-up-your-buttocks x-rays. [The AfterMac via Cult of Mac]